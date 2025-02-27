Traders hold protest against increasing theft incidents in Dera markets

The Traders' organizations on Thursday held a protest demonstration against growing theft incidents in the city' markets

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Traders' organizations on Thursday held a protest demonstration against growing theft incidents in the city' markets.

The protest was held at GPO Chowk, blocking the road and demanding immediate police action.

Sohail Ahmed Azmi, President of the Central Traders Union and other speakers from traders action committee expressed deep concern over the recent theft at famous mobile shop situated near Kashmir chowk in which robbers lioted around 400 mobiles worth over Rs 40 million.

The traders condemned the incident and demanded that the police immediately trace the theft, recover the stolen goods, and arrest the culprits.

Speakers stated that incidents of theft, robbery, and motorcycle snatching have been on the rise in the city, leaving both traders and citizens fearful.

Later, SP City Tayyab Jan and SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan met with the traders' representatives. The police officers assured them that the theft at the mobile shop would be traced soon and the culprits would be arrested.

They further emphasized that the police were not neglecting their duties and are committed to ensuring public safety.

Following the negotiations, the traders' organizations ended their protest and decided to maintain ongoing communication with the police to collaborate on efforts to combat crime in the city.

APP/akt