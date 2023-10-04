Traders hold rally in favor of security forces

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Anjuman Tajran Mirpurkhas on Wednesday under the leadership of the President of Anjuman Traders Anis ur Rehman Sheikh and General Secretary Amin Memon organized a rally in favour of armed forces.

According to the report, the rally started from Post Office Chowk and ended at Market Chowk.

The participants of the rally were holding placards, national flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the armed forces of the country.

On the occasion, the participants, businessmen, and traders said that the peace and tranquillity in this country are due to our brave armed forces.

The speakers expressed their satisfaction with the actions taken by the authorities against those involved in hoarding, smuggling, and other illegal activities and appreciated that this has a strong potential to bring substantial and positive results to the business community.

