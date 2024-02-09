Traders Hope Upcoming Govt To Steer Country Out Of Crises
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Traders on Friday pinned hopes on the upcoming new government to steer the country out of economic and other crises.
Vice President Chamber of Small Traders Sheikh Faisal and Shiekh Ghulam Murtaza, in a joint statement, stated that new Federal and provincial governments would hopefully take steps to reduce inflation and employment from the country, assuring that the traders community would stand by them.
They thanked the caretaker government and law enforcement agencies for holding general elections in a transparent and safe manner.
