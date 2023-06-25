Open Menu

Trader's House Allegedly Looted At Gun Point

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Trader's house allegedly looted at gun point

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Seven armed outlaws allegedly looted cash and jewelry at gunpoint from the house of a local trader on Saturday late at night.

According to police sources, local trader Seth Shafique resident of Qasba Gujrat reported to police that seven armed outlaws his house and held the family members hostage at gunpoint.

He informed police that the criminals tied the family members with rope and looted cash Rs one million and six told gold ornaments from the house and fled away.

However, the police concerned have turned the incident as fake and baseless.

The Investigation Officer said that the complainant's daughter and wife gave contradictory statements while the police also investigated that the trader had an exchange of hot arguments with some people of the same locality and the applicant was going to nominate those people in the FIR, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Jewelry Wife Gujrat Same Criminals FIR Gold Family From Million

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

2 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

3 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan