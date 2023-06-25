MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Seven armed outlaws allegedly looted cash and jewelry at gunpoint from the house of a local trader on Saturday late at night.

According to police sources, local trader Seth Shafique resident of Qasba Gujrat reported to police that seven armed outlaws his house and held the family members hostage at gunpoint.

He informed police that the criminals tied the family members with rope and looted cash Rs one million and six told gold ornaments from the house and fled away.

However, the police concerned have turned the incident as fake and baseless.

The Investigation Officer said that the complainant's daughter and wife gave contradictory statements while the police also investigated that the trader had an exchange of hot arguments with some people of the same locality and the applicant was going to nominate those people in the FIR, police sources added.