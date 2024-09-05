Trader’s House Burgled In Khanewal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Thieves stole away cash, jewellery and other valuables from the house of a local trader at Village 168/10-R near Police Lines on Thursday.
According to police sources, Sheikh Sabar Ali had gone to meet his relatives along with his family on Wednesday at nearby village.
He returned to his house the next morning when he noticed the locks of the house were broken. Later, he found cash, jewellery and other household items missing in the house.
The police concerned registered a case and started the investigation. The local trader union expressed concerns over rising incidents of house burglary and demanded District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak stern action against the criminals.
