Traders, Industrialists Backbone Of Country's Economy: KP Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:14 PM

Traders, industrialists backbone of country's economy: KP Speaker

Peaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that traders and industrialists were backbone of the country's economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that traders and industrialists were backbone of the country's economy.

He was addressing the participants of annual general body meeting of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industry as chief guest here Tuesday.

Deputy Speaker KP assembly, Mahmood Jan, Provincial Labor Minister, Shaukat Yousafzai, representatives of traders' union including Atif Haleem, Adnan Adeel and others were present on the occasion.

Mushtaq Ghani said that traders and industrialists have a status of backbone in the country's economy adding that small industries and businesses were on the right track.

The Speaker continued that the tax network expanded and the government was getting revenue to carry out development work.

He said that keeping the country's economy on strong footing was among topmost priorities of the PTI government.

The Speaker said PTI came into power when the country was passing through a difficult phase, later the coronavirus situation arose which almost halted the businesses, he added.

He congratulated traders' leaders Adnan Adeel, Atif Haleem and their team and offered his support in addressing issues being faced by the traders' community.

He said all the problems of traders would be addressed after consultation so that traders could carry out their activities with peace of mind.

On the occasion the Speaker KP assembly was presented a shield and shawl from Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

