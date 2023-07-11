Open Menu

Traders, Industrialists Have Vital Role In Making Economic Stability Of Country: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Traders, industrialists have vital role in making economic stability of country: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday said that businessmen and industrialists have a key role in making the economic system more stable in the country and the province.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of traders led by Anjuman Tajran Balochistan President Rahim Agha at Governor House Quetta.

Governor Balochistan said that we were not only well aware of the difficulties faced by all the business community of the province, especially the traders and industrialists of Quetta, the provincial capital but also aware of their key role in promoting economic activities.

He said that from the drought to the global epidemic of Covid-19 and the recent devastating rains, traders and farmers have been affected the most.

However, the government was using all available resources to fully restore all trade and business activities and provide profitable investment opportunities to local businessmen.

The delegation informed the Governor about problems being faced by them in the areas and said that the business community of Quetta was suffering from many problems.

Governor Balochistan listened to their problems carefully and assured them of his all possible support for their sustainable solution.

