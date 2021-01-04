UrduPoint.com
Traders, Industrialists Playing Great Role In Strengthening Country's Economy: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:13 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said the traders and industrialists were playing key role in strengthening country's economy but they should also fulfill their due responsibilities to further stabilizing it

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said the traders and industrialists were playing key role in strengthening country's economy but they should also fulfill their due responsibilities to further stabilizing it.

He said this while talking to a delegation of traders and industrialists led by Khawaja Muhammad Shafiq, Chairman All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran at Governor House here.

Muhammad Imran Tareen, Muhammad Siddique Imrani, Sheikh Muhammad Tahir, Mir Muhammad Rahim Bangalzai, Syed Haider Agha, Nemat Khan Tareen, Muhammad Younis, Hakeem Tahir Khan, Mohammad Asim and Malik Tahir Dogar under the leadership of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan President Rahim Agha were also present on the occasion.

Governor Balochistan said individuals, industry and commerce could promote economic activities, help a positive national identity and provide a wide range of employment opportunities to local people.

He said the present government was providing all necessary facilities along with full protection to international and national investors for ensuring improvement of the investment in the country.

Governor Yasinzai said peace was the basic condition for economic growth and prosperity.

The delegation apprised the Governor of the difficulties they were facing and also demanded that measures would be taken to arrest the killers of the martyred businessman Allah Dad Tareen as soon as possible.

Governor Balochistan Yasinzai assured the delegation that all possible cooperation would be made to address their problems.

"The closure of business and commercial centers due to the coronovirus has affected all walks of life, especially the business community, but the government was utilizing all available resources to revive all trade, business activities and economic stability", he added.

