Traders informed about Track and Trace System

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Regional Tax Office Chief Commissioner Dr. Faheem Muhammad on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of the traders’ association and tax authorities at the FBR Sargodha office, where they were informed about the Track and Trace System (TTS).

The Chief Commissioner informed the representatives of the trading community that the TTS had been enforced on cigarettes, sugar and urea, and as they were warned several times not to buy or sell goods without tax stickers.

Checking will start soon, he added. If non-tax paid goods are found from any trader’s shop or warehouse, they would be arrested and fines would also be imposed on them as well, he warned.

The Chief Commissioner urged the traders to use their influence in the markets to create awareness about the system so that traders do not buy or sell such goods. The representatives of the traders’ association assured him of their complete cooperation.

Commissioner Inland Revenue Ali Saleh Hayat Kalyar was also present.