Traders Informed About Track And Trace System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Regional Tax Office Chief Commissioner Dr. Faheem Muhammad on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of the traders’ association and tax authorities at the FBR Sargodha office, where they were informed about the Track and Trace System (TTS).
The Chief Commissioner informed the representatives of the trading community that the TTS had been enforced on cigarettes, sugar and urea, and as they were warned several times not to buy or sell goods without tax stickers.
Checking will start soon, he added. If non-tax paid goods are found from any trader’s shop or warehouse, they would be arrested and fines would also be imposed on them as well, he warned.
The Chief Commissioner urged the traders to use their influence in the markets to create awareness about the system so that traders do not buy or sell such goods. The representatives of the traders’ association assured him of their complete cooperation.
Commissioner Inland Revenue Ali Saleh Hayat Kalyar was also present.
Recent Stories
Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris not tired or hopeless, Freedom Movement to continue till liberation from Indian occupation ..5 minutes ago
-
Elections postponed in four constituencies after candidates' demise5 minutes ago
-
Tourists urged to follow traffic rules in Murree6 minutes ago
-
Trailer driver killed, son injured by robbers6 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 advises citizens to adopt precautionary measures to avoid gas explosions6 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death16 minutes ago
-
MJAH backs PML-N candidates in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Two kilns sealed26 minutes ago
-
Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years26 minutes ago
-
Governor seeks compliance over 2% admission quota for minorities in universities36 minutes ago
-
20 candidates, 13 independents contesting for NA-53, Rawalpindi-II Constituency1 hour ago
-
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections1 hour ago