Open Menu

Traders Informed About Track And Trace System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Traders informed about Track and Trace System

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Regional Tax Office Chief Commissioner Dr. Faheem Muhammad on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of the traders’ association and tax authorities at the FBR Sargodha office, where they were informed about the Track and Trace System (TTS).

The Chief Commissioner informed the representatives of the trading community that the TTS had been enforced on cigarettes, sugar and urea, and as they were warned several times not to buy or sell goods without tax stickers.

Checking will start soon, he added. If non-tax paid goods are found from any trader’s shop or warehouse, they would be arrested and fines would also be imposed on them as well, he warned.

The Chief Commissioner urged the traders to use their influence in the markets to create awareness about the system so that traders do not buy or sell such goods. The representatives of the traders’ association assured him of their complete cooperation.

Commissioner Inland Revenue Ali Saleh Hayat Kalyar was also present.

Related Topics

Sargodha Buy FBR Market From

Recent Stories

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent fo ..

Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years

26 minutes ago
 ECP completes all arrangements for general electio ..

ECP completes all arrangements for general elections

1 hour ago
 Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

14 hours ago
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

14 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

15 hours ago
 Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

15 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

15 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

15 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan