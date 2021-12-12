Traders issue to be resolved; Secretary-General PTI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaf(PTI) Secretary-General Amir Mahmood Kayani on Sunday said that every family in Punjab would have access to a health card facility by mid-March of next year.

During his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he informed that up to Rs one million treatments would be provided to deserving people free of cost.

Amir said that the government was taking several steps to improve the condition of the commoner and boost the business activities, adding the Chamber would be given representation in the District Coordination Committee so that the stakeholders could be taken on board for policy making.

He assured the traders that their concerns would be shared with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the concerned ministries regarding establishing industrial zones along the Ring Road, expo center, old grants issues, installation of POS and others.

He said that the board of Cantonment Board Hospital would be formed soon, and the Chamber would be added to the board.

On the occasion, President RCCI gave a briefing to the Member National Assembly about the ongoing activities of the Chamber and its future programs.

He said that the business community's major issues at present were the establishment of industrial zones along Ring Road, relocation of markets and transport terminals, and construction of Lei Expressway.