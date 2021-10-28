Traders issues relating to automated PoS devices to be resolved

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:25 PM

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (IR) FBR Nasser Janjua on Thursday assured the traders that their issues about the installation of automated point-of-sale (PoS) devices and software systems at outlets would be addressed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (IR) FBR Nasser Janjua on Thursday assured the traders that their issues about the installation of automated point-of-sale (PoS) devices and software systems at outlets would be addressed.

A delegation led by President Traders Welfare Association Punjab met Commissioner Inland Revenue (IR) FBR Nasser Janjua at his office and conveyed their concern over installing the PoS system on small traders.

Janjua said that maximum assistance would be extended to traders, adding "FBR will install devices only on those outlets having 1000 square feet in size and their electricity bills exceeding Rs 1.

2 million annually", He informed that the PoS system had been installed at 351 outlets in the division, adding FBR was striving for simplification and automation in the tax system to achieve the revenue target and facilitate the business community, President Traders Association Sharjeel Mir quoted the Commissioner IR as saying.

On occasion, Nasser said that FBR made policies to broaden the tax net, not harass the businessmen.

Talking to APP here, Mir said he has discussed the problems being faced by the business community with Commissioner at his office, who assured full cooperation to the business community.

