Traders' Issues To Be Addressed On Priority: Aamir Dogar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:34 PM

Traders' issues to be addressed on priority: Aamir Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar on Monday said that traders were backbone of country's economy and their problems would be addressed on priority basis.

The country's economy was on way towards improvement as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He said this while addressing a ceremony of traders,here on Monday.

He stated that government was aware of traders problems and steps were underway to promote business friendly environment.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik also addressed and stated that government was taking all possible steps to create economic opportunities to facilitate the masses.

Chairman, Tazeem-e-Tajraan Khawaja Suleman Siddique also spoke and lauded services of Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar.

He stated that Aamir Dogar played vital role in making talks successful between traders body and Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Special assistant to CM Punjab, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Malik Adnan Dogar, Syed Babar Shah, and many other traders were also present.

The Traders also demanded of reconstruction of different dilapidated roads and urged upon government to issue funds for early reconstruction of the roads.

