Traders’ issues to be resolved on priority: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has said that he considered serving his people as a religious obligation and being abreast of their problems every effort would be made to address the same.

Participating as chief guest at the oath taking ceremony of traders’ association of Shah Qabool area here, the mayor said traders were considered as the backbone of the economy and resolution to the issues would be prioritized, He also congratulated the newly elected body of the Shah Qabool traders.

President Traders Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Meher Elahi who was also present administered oath to the newly elected president of Shah Qabool Traders’ Association, Haji Rafi Ullah, General Secretary Alamgir Anjum and other office bearers and facilitated them on their election.

Haji Rafi Ullah apprised the mayor regarding problems of the traders and thanked the distinguished guests for their participation in the ceremony.

President KP Traders Association, Malik Meher assured the traders’ representatives that their issues would be addressed on a priority basis.

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali after listening to the problems of the traders, issued on-the-spot directives on some of the issues. He also directed for installation of street lights in Shah Qabool, payment of streets and drains, wheelchairs for disabled, sports kits for youth, shifting of mosques on solar energy and holding of a medical camp in the area.

The mayor also announced an arrangement of dowry for poor girls of the area through the representatives of the traders’ association so that the financial assistance could reach the true deserving persons of the area. The mayor, while visiting various bazaars of the area, also announced provision of missing facilities.

The participants of the ceremony thanked the mayor for his attendance and assurance to address the issues of the traders’ community. The traders’ community also assured complete support to the mayor in his efforts to work for the betterment of the city.