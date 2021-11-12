Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan Friday said that all possible resources were being utilized to provide security to traders and their issues would be resolved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan Friday said that all possible resources were being utilized to provide security to traders and their issues would be resolved.

Holding a meeting with a delegation of local traders, the additional IGP said that meetings with local traders was part of community policing as it was much needed to ensure coordinated efforts for controlling crime.

He said that police officers were directed to ensure comprehensive patrolling in their respective areas in order to control crime adding that strict accountability process was being adopted in the department in order to bring more improvement in performance.

The additional IGP maintained that officers were being appreciated and rewarded over good performance while strict action was being taken against officers over negligence and misuse of power under zero tolerance.

On this occasion, the trader demanded of additional IGP to shifted Muzaffarabad police station at Shershah road as it would provide sense of security of traders and local people.

The Additional IGP South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan assured traders that all possible arrangement would be made for this purpose.

The delegation of Traders was led by Sultan Mahmood Malik, AIG Investigations South Punjab Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP Legal Hakim Ali Naul, SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Amir Khan Niazi and other senior officers and traders were also present in the meeting.