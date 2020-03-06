UrduPoint.com
Trader's Issues To Be Resolved On Priority: Deputy Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Friday said that problems faced by the business community would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned in this regard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Friday said that problems faced by the business community would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran led by its President Sharjeel Mir here at his office , he said that the business community was an asset for the country and the security of businessmen was the prime task of the administration.

He asked the traders to give suggestions for the removal of encroachments for smooth flow of traffic in the city areas.

The DC also asked them to ensure provision of commodities at control rates and devise a strategy to provide relief to people in the month of Ramazan.

Sharjeel Mir on the occasion said the traders always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken to provide daily use items to the residents on government rates.

