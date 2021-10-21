Traders' issues to be resolved on priority: Mahesar

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Thursday said that measures would be taken to provide parking facilities to traders at vacant plots of the municipal corporation.

Talking to a delegation of Chamber of Commerce and Industries Sukkur (SCCI) led by its President Amir Ghuri, at his office, the Commission said that problems being faced by city traders would be addressed on a priority basis.

He said said shifting the cattle market and Bus terminals along the Shikarpur road would help ease traffic congestion within the city.

He said that another operation would also be launched against encroachments.

The SCCI delegation said that steps should be taken to remove encroachments from main commercial and main chowk areas, adding that encroachments cause traffic congestion specially Minara road Barrage road and workshop road.