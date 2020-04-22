UrduPoint.com
Traders Ittehad Warns Opening Of Trade Activities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:12 PM

President Sindh Tajir Ittehad, Shaikh Habib on Tuesday has warned of opening trade activities if the Sindh government does not enforce the SOPs their community had recommended to the Sindh government for opening the markets

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :President Sindh Tajir Ittehad, Shaikh Habib on Tuesday has warned of opening trade activities if the Sindh government does not enforce the SOPs their community had recommended to the Sindh government for opening the markets.

Addressing a press conferrence at the Sukkur Press Club, President Sindh Tajir Ittehad said the shopkeepers, traders and the business community had cooperated with the government over the lockdown to save the people from the deadly coronavirus. He said but now they were worried with the indefinite lockdown that is badly affecting their business.

He said that on April 18th, the traders held a meeting with CM Sindh along with Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh and commissioner Karachi.

Habib said the traders gave them recommendations to open business activities while keeping strongly under consideration the safety requirements of social distancing. He said the CM led team had asked for 48-hours to finalise and enforce the SOPs.

Habib charged that now the Sindh government was dilly dallying at the issue and despite the passage of two days, they remained undecided. Whereas on the other hand they and their employees are suffering financial crisis and ignominy. The president Tajir Ittehad warned that the traders would be forced to open their shops if the SOPs are not enforced. He also demanded interest free loans to traders, waiving of utility bills and demanded ensuring their markets do not suffer from loadshedding.

