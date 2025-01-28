Traders joins hand with distt admin to eliminate encroachments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Central President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Nasir Mehmood Sehgal emphasized

the importance of cooperation with the district administration in eliminating

encroachments.

Talking to APP on Tuesday,he vowed: "We will continue to support efforts to make

our city clean and orderly".

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure the city remain clean," he added.

He highlighted that the dream of development was impossible without

the rule of law.

The president Anjuman Tajiran also praised the current government’s initiatives aimed

at national progress, calling them commendable steps towards a prosperous country.