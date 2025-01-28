Open Menu

Traders Joins Hand With Distt Admin To Eliminate Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Traders joins hand with distt admin to eliminate encroachments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Central President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Nasir Mehmood Sehgal emphasized

the importance of cooperation with the district administration in eliminating

encroachments.

Talking to APP on Tuesday,he vowed: "We will continue to support efforts to make

our city clean and orderly".

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure the city remain clean," he added.

He highlighted that the dream of development was impossible without

the rule of law.

The president Anjuman Tajiran also praised the current government’s initiatives aimed

at national progress, calling them commendable steps towards a prosperous country.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

15 minutes ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

30 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

45 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

45 minutes ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

1 hour ago
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

2 hours ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

2 hours ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan