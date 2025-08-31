Traders Laud Dera Police For Crackdown On Dacoits
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 12:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Traders’ organizations in Dera Ismail Khan have expressed gratitude to the district police for their effective operations against dacoits and criminals, terming the actions a source of relief for the business community.
A delegation of traders’ leaders called on District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, along with SP City Ali Hamza and DSP City Muhammad Adnan, at the DPO office here Sunday. The visiting leaders praised the police for apprehending those involved in the recent killings of businessmen as well as for conducting back-to-back successful operations against dacoits.
In a symbolic gesture of appreciation, the traders presented the officers with traditional 'lungis' and garlands.
Speaking on the occasion, DPO Sahibzada said the Dera police were not only confronting terrorism but also intensifying efforts to curb incidents of robbery and theft. He added that the recent string of successful actions against criminal gangs reflected the force’s commitment and performance.
“We are determined to utilize all available resources to ensure a peaceful environment for the business community and the public at large,” the DPO assured.
