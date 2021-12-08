Traders lauded Punjab govt for providing relief in property tax

Trade body of the city Wednesday lauded the Punjab government for extending the five per cent rebate on payment of property tax (2021-22) by December 31.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Trade body of the city Wednesday lauded the Punjab government for extending the five per cent rebate on payment of property tax (2021-22) by December 31.

President Traders Welfare Association Punjab Sharjeel Mir, while talking to APP, said that during the various meetings with the government officials, the traders association urged them to withdraw the increase in property tax as the business community had been badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic.

Mir said the Punjab government while acknowledging the problems of traders, withdrew its notification regarding revised rates of commercial self and rented properties for determining the gross annual rental value.

He informed that government has also issued a notification that those who paid any additional amount in the head of property tax during the current financial year would be adjusted against future liability.

Mir thanked the Government of Punjab for recognizing the business community demands and asked the traders to submit their taxes with a five per cent rebate till December 31.

