Traders meet Commissioner, demand to shift wholesale markets from city

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :City traders on Friday demanded the Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt®Muhammad Mehmood to shift wholesale markets around the proposed Ring road project.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir led by a delegation met Commmissioner at his office and conveyed their concern regarding growing traffic congestion.

He said that traders were facing problems in transporting goods to northern areas, Azad Kashmir as well as within the city due to traffic congestion resulting in losing customers.

He also asked the Commissioner to plan a residential scheme for business community so that they can do their businesses near to their residences.

He expressed the hope that the present government would look into traders problems on priority and shift the markets to the city's outskirts.

The Commissioner on the occasion acknowledging the traders demands said that he welcomed their suggestions and all stakeholders would be consulted regarding the Ring road project.