Traders meet DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Friday said the traders community was playing an important role in the country's development and progress.

She expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of the Anjuman-e-Tajraan here on Friday.

Anjuman-e-Tajraan President Naeem Kapoor, Nasir Sehgal, Khawaja Sahfique,Khawaja Mohsin Mehdi and others met the DC.

The deputy commissioner said the business community should help the government inachieving economic goals.

The traders assured the deputy commissioner of their full cooperation.