Traders Meet IGP KP, Informs About Problems Faced During Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:56 PM

A delegation of Trader Community of Peshawar met with IGP KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in Central Police Office on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :A delegation of Trader Community of Peshawar met with IGP KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in Central Police Office on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here , the delegation was led by Sharafat Ali Mubarak.

The members of the delegation informed the IGP about their confronting problems and difficulties during the lockdown in the province.

They maintained that in every turmoil and challenging situation, the trading community come to the rescue and offered more sacrifices for the nation.

They informed that traders community was extending full support to the administration and the police for implementation of govt instructions against Covid-19.

The members of the delegation also presented some suggestions for easing the lockdown.

While talking to the delegation the IGP Dr.

Sana Ullah Abbasi said that traders are playing a pivotal role in economic development of a country and they are the high tax payers community of the country.

The IGP informed the delegation that no society can achieve the zenith of success and progress without peace and tranquility in the society.

He said that traders are playing an important role in economic prosperity and development of the country.

He said that police with active support of the traders community would perform its duty as per SOP of the govt and assured that every effort would be made for providing them peaceful and congenial atmosphere to further contribute in economic development of the country.

The IGP welcomed their suggestions and assured solution of their confronting problems on priority basis.

