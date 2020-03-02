Traders meet outgoing IGP to bid farewell

Outgoing Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday said that newly appointed Sindh IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar was a professional and talented officer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Outgoing Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday said that newly appointed Sindh IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar was a professional and talented officer.

In a meeting with a delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry which called on him to bid farewell to Kaleem Imam at the Central Police Office, he said that businessmen have an important role to play in the economy of the country, newly appointed IGP would maintain close liaison with the traders, according to a statement.

The delegation led by KATI president Umer Rehan thanked the outgoing Sindh IGP Syed Kaleem Imam for taking stringent and effective security measures during his tenure.