Traders meet President RCB Brig. Salman Nazar

A delegation of 'Anjuman-e-Tajaran', Saddar Cantt, led by President 'Markazi Tanzeem Tajran' Cantt, Zahid Bakhtawari met with President Cantonment Board Rawalpindi Brig. Salman Nazar to apprise him about trader's difficulties in the Saddar area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of 'Anjuman-e-Tajaran', Saddar Cantt, led by President 'Markazi Tanzeem Tajran' Cantt, Zahid Bakhtawari met with President Cantonment Board Rawalpindi Brig. Salman Nazar to apprise him about trader's difficulties in the Saddar area.

Secretary-General, 'Anjuman-e-Tajran' Cantt, Zafar Qadri, President Ghakhar Plaza, Mushtaq Khan, Chairman City Center, Mian Farrukh, President Saddar Bazaar, Ch Farooq Anjum, President Kamran Market, Nadir Ali, Senior Vice President, Saqib Rafique, Vice Chairman Singapore Plaza, Muhammad Ali Daniyal, President Mall Plaza, Ch Basharat Ali, President Singapore Plaza, Munir Baig Mirza and others were present on the occasion.

Additional CEO, RCB, Naveed Nawaz, Senior Engineer, Attiq-ur-Rehman and DSP Traffic Mujeed Akhtar also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that all the issues raised during the last meeting had been addressed. Faulty street lights had been repaired besides completing construction work of the footpaths. Solid steps were also taken to resolve the issue of parking, remove encroachments and other problems.

The delegation apprised the President Cantt board about different difficulties, particularly the main problem of illegal parking outside plazas.

Brig. Salman Nazar on the occasion said that the renovation project of Mall plaza had been completed. The money changers of the Mall plaza were directed to park their vehicles in Potohar Parking No 2.

President Cantt Board also instructed the RCB administration to further improve the facilities being provided to the people.