Traders Meet Punjab Governor, Discuss Their Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 06:57 PM

A delegation of Pakistan Plastic Traders Association, led by Chairman Syed Azmat Ali Shah, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Saturday and discussed business-related issues and their problems

The governor told the delegation promotion of economic activities is very important for social and economic development of any society, adding that role of business community in betterment of country's economy is commendable. He said the businesspeople should be commended for carrying out philanthropic activities in the country.

Balighur Rehman said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had always worked for betterment of the country and its people.

He said "we all have to play our role in development of the country". He said the nation would get rid of inflation and other problems very soon due to wise decisions being taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Pakistan Plastic Traders Association chairman said Pakistan could not afford long march at this time. Mian Haroon Rasheed said activities like long march add to problems of traders. The delegation informed the governor about their various problems including inflation and high electricity bills.

