Traders meets Aslam Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Thursday that complete monitoring would be carried out in order to review implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Thursday that complete monitoring would be carried out in order to review implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the markets.

Talking to the traders community and media representatives here at Town Hall, the Minister said that he would himself conduct surprise visits of the markets along with the administration and warned that if violation of SOPs was found in any shop then not only the concerned shop but the whole market would also be sealed.

Aslam Iqbal asserted that the timings of the markets Would also be strictly monitored and the markets which close down at 7 pm in the evening would have to strictly observe their closing timings. No one would be allowed to continue business by lowering down shutters of their respective shops, he added.

The Minister remarked that the traders have given their assurance to fully implement SOPs being laid down by the government. He advised that it was essential to adopt precautionary measures in order to save and secure the lives of the masses.

He expressed his concern that corona pandemic has reached a dangerous point and the number of corona patients were increasing briskly. Aslam Iqbal urged that every segment of the society would have to share its responsibility in order to impede the spread of coronavirus.

He directed that strict checking should be conducted at the entry points of the markets and no one should be allowed to enter the market without wearing mask.

The Minister directed that the children and elders should also not be allowed to enter the markets and if any customer comes to a shop without wearing mask then the shopkeeper should provide him the mask. He directed the traders to remove encroachments in front of their markets and their shops immediately, otherwise, the administration would be forced to take stern action.

In reply to a question, Aslam Iqbal informed that there was no proposal under consideration with regard to imposing curfew or complete lockdown.

The Minister disclosed that if any negligence was shown in the implementation of SOPs then the government could proceed towards imposing complete lockdown.

The traders representatives assured their complete cooperation with regard to observe implementation on the SOPs of the government. They also put forth their recommendations regarding implementation on SOPs.

Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner, CCPO Lahore andother concerned officers were also present on this occasion.