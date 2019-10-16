UrduPoint.com
Trader's Murderer Arrested In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

The police on Wednesday arrested the killer of a trader who was murdered in the busiest trading area of Kohati Gate a few days back

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested the killer of a trader who was murdered in the busiest trading area of Kohati Gate a few days back.

The accused Shakir Ahmed had attacked trader Maqsood Jan with bricks when he demanded an installment of loan.

The trader succumbed to injuries in the hospital later.

DSP City-II Zarwali Khan, on receiving a tip-off about the presence of the accused, dispatched a police team led by Station House Officer Noor Haider of Kotwali Police Station that arrested the attacker. The accused confessed the killing of the trader during investigations.

