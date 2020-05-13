UrduPoint.com
Traders Not Living Up To Gov't Expectations: Mian Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:34 PM

Traders not living up to gov't expectations: Mian Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that the government has opened the markets on the request of traders community but traders did not live up to government expectations.

Talking to a private news channel Aslam Iqbal urged traders to fully implement on the chalked out Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and should also depute security guards at the entry points of the markets.

The Minister appealed to the citizens to abstain from bringing children in the markets and also exhorted the traders' community for adhering to precautionary measures.

