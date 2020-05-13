(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that the government has opened the markets on the request of traders community but traders did not live up to government expectations.

Talking to a private news channel Aslam Iqbal urged traders to fully implement on the chalked out Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and should also depute security guards at the entry points of the markets.

The Minister appealed to the citizens to abstain from bringing children in the markets and also exhorted the traders' community for adhering to precautionary measures.