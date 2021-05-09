Traders observe partial lockdown

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Traders of Pakpattan city, Arifwala city, Qaboola town, Malka Hans, Adda Noorpur, Adda Bonga Hayat, Chowk Marally, Adda Rang Shah and other major towns in the district observed partial lockdown on Sunday.

Shops along the main roads, markets, shopping malls, shopping centres, parks, etc., remained closed. However, small shops and businesses in residential areas and congested localities did not observe the lockdown fully. Wherever police and the administration conducted raids, traders closed down their shops temporarily.

Public transport remained off the roads totally and people traveled in their own vehicles.