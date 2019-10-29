UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Observe Partial Shutdown Strike In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Traders observe partial shutdown strike in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The traders of Hyderabad on Tuesday observed partial strike to press their demands against taxes and for withdrawal of presenting CNIC copy for purchasing and selling of goods worth of more than Rs. 50,000.

In Hyderabad city, Qasimabad, Latifabad and the Rural Taluka, the main markets remained partially closed due to the strike call of the trade organizations while small markets also remained open whole the day.

In Saddar area of Hyderabad main outlets of Bata, Service, in Latifabad No. 7 and 8 markets remained partially opened during the day.

The trade organization office bearers have demanded of the government to resolve their genuine demands so that economic activities could be accelerated.

More Stories From Pakistan

