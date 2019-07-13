Traders observe partial strike

UrduPoint.com
Traders observed partial strike in some main markets of the city against imposition of taxes, though a good number of shopkeepers opened their shops in small markets and streets across the city

Different markets including grain market, vegetable market, medicine market, Khan Plaza, Mall Plaza, Hussain Agahi remained close.

Similarly, Gardezi Market, Gulshan Market, Sameejaabad and some areas of Mumtazabad remained open.

At Shaheen Market and Chowk Kumharanwala, traders observed partial strike. About 50 per cent shops continued business activities.

Small shops across city including Pul Bararan, Hassan Parwana, Dera Adda, Surij Miani, Qadeerabad, Justice Hameed Colony, Sehwra Chowk, Nawabpur Road, Muzaffarabad and some others remained open.

Citizens did not face any inconvenience as daily-use items were available across the city.

