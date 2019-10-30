Traders observe partial strike in Faisalabad

Traders here on Tuesday observed partial strike on the call of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran and Pakistan Traders Alliance

Retailers across the city rejected the strike call and kept their shops opened except eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk where only wholesalers observed a shutter down.

Routine business activities were seen in all other markets and bazaars in the city.

Trade bodies had given a two-day strike call for October 29 and 30 to press for the acceptance of their demands.

Meanwhile, the district police held a flag march in the city and deployed additional police force near main business centers and markets .