Traders Observe Partial Strike In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:30 PM
Traders here on Tuesday observed partial strike on the call of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran and Pakistan Traders Alliance
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Traders here on Tuesday observed partial strike on the call of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran and Pakistan Traders Alliance.
Retailers across the city rejected the strike call and kept their shops opened except eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk where only wholesalers observed a shutter down.
Routine business activities were seen in all other markets and bazaars in the city.
Trade bodies had given a two-day strike call for October 29 and 30 to press for the acceptance of their demands.
Meanwhile, the district police held a flag march in the city and deployed additional police force near main business centers and markets .