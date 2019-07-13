Traders observe shutter down strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Traders of Rawalpindi city and Cantonment observed a shutter-down strike here on Saturday

The Pakistan Traders Association has given a strike call across the country against taxation measures adopted in the budget 2019-20.

According to details, the markets and shopping malls were remained closed at Saddar, Kashmir Road, Haider Road, Police Station Road, City Saddar Road, Chick Bazaar, Hathi Chowk, Bank Road, Canning Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Raja Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Iqbal road, Ganjmandi, Gawalmandi, Liquat Road, College Road, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market, Westridge Road, Allahabad, Peshawar Road, Faizabad and Shamasabad due to strike.

However, business activities remained continue at Adiala Road, Lal Kurti, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan Road, Tahli Mohri, Dheri Hassanabad And on Chakri Road.

Although the medical stores and restaurants in the city - which were also asked to participate in the strike - were open for business.

Overall the strike was remained peaceful. Thin traffic was witnessed on the roads due to the closure of the markets.

Meanwhile, the residents suffered immensely because of the closer of shops.