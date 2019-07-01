UrduPoint.com
Traders Observe Shutter Down Strike Against Power Outages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:50 PM

The traders of Hyderabad's largest bazaar Resham Gali and Sarafa Bazaar observed a shutter down strike here on Monday to protest against the power outages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The traders of Hyderabad's largest bazaar Resham Gali and Sarafa Bazaar observed a shutter down strike here on Monday to protest against the power outages.

Amanullah, Dilawar and others who spoke to the media during the protest at Koh-e-Noor chowk claimed that prolonged outages and low voltage had made it difficult for them to run their businesses.

They alleged that the workers of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) take days to repair the local faults and that they also allegedly ask for bribe.

The protesting traders were approached by the police to clear the road for the traffic.

After several hours of protest the protesters dispersed when the HESCO officers assured them that their complaints would be redressed.

The traders warned of resorting to indefinite strike if the problems of power outages, low voltage and unscheduled load shedding were not addressed.

