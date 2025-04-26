Traders observed shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinians

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The business community has registered a strong protest in solidarity with Palestinian people, through observing a shutter down strike across the city on Saturday.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) had called the traders for the strike, which remained successful. Besides traders, privately run schools and colleges also remained closed on Saturday.

On the other side, the acting President RCCI, Khalid Farooq Qazi and Group Leader Sohail Altaf have said that the shutter-down strike call, in solidarity with the Palestinian people, was a resounding success.

In a joint statement after a review meeting which was held at the Chamber house on Saturday, both the leaders emphasized that supporting the oppressed Palestinians is a moral obligation and the need of the hour.

They reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan, especially the business community, have a deep-rooted bond and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

"The RCCI leadership strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli brutality in Gaza", they said.

Vice President Fahad Barlas, Former Presidents Najam Rehan and Saqib Rafiq, Secretary Gymkhana Syed Rizwan Mashadi, Former SVP Asim Mahmood Malik, Former Secretary Gymkhana Faisal Aziz Bhatti, EC Member Bilal Maqbool, and other distinguished RCCI members were also present on the occasion.