Traders Observed Shutter-down Strike In Solidarity With Palestinians
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The business community has registered a strong protest in solidarity with Palestinian people, through observing a shutter down strike across the city on Saturday.
Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) had called the traders for the strike, which remained successful. Besides traders, privately run schools and colleges also remained closed on Saturday.
On the other side, the acting President RCCI, Khalid Farooq Qazi and Group Leader Sohail Altaf have said that the shutter-down strike call, in solidarity with the Palestinian people, was a resounding success.
In a joint statement after a review meeting which was held at the Chamber house on Saturday, both the leaders emphasized that supporting the oppressed Palestinians is a moral obligation and the need of the hour.
They reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan, especially the business community, have a deep-rooted bond and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.
"The RCCI leadership strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli brutality in Gaza", they said.
Vice President Fahad Barlas, Former Presidents Najam Rehan and Saqib Rafiq, Secretary Gymkhana Syed Rizwan Mashadi, Former SVP Asim Mahmood Malik, Former Secretary Gymkhana Faisal Aziz Bhatti, EC Member Bilal Maqbool, and other distinguished RCCI members were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders quality healthcare at Kabirwala6 minutes ago
-
Traders observed shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinians6 minutes ago
-
Livestock vaccination drive continues in Layyah16 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Chinese Amb. exchange views on evolving regional situation45 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 118,500 cusecs water45 minutes ago
-
BISE Sargodha issues new guidelines for ‘Matric Practical Exams’:45 minutes ago
-
Court sentences convict to death,life imprisonment45 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in furniture store45 minutes ago
-
India orchestrated Pahalgam attack to divert global attention from atrocities at IIOJK : Experts46 minutes ago
-
Gas blast claims one life,five injured46 minutes ago
-
6 drug suppliers nabbed with 4.5 kg charas, 100 grams ice46 minutes ago
-
UAF observes World Veterinary Day46 minutes ago