Open Menu

Traders Observed Shutter-down Strike In Solidarity With Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Traders observed shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinians

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The business community has registered a strong protest in solidarity with Palestinian people, through observing a shutter down strike across the city on Saturday.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) had called the traders for the strike, which remained successful. Besides traders, privately run schools and colleges also remained closed on Saturday.

On the other side, the acting President RCCI, Khalid Farooq Qazi and Group Leader Sohail Altaf have said that the shutter-down strike call, in solidarity with the Palestinian people, was a resounding success.

In a joint statement after a review meeting which was held at the Chamber house on Saturday, both the leaders emphasized that supporting the oppressed Palestinians is a moral obligation and the need of the hour.

They reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan, especially the business community, have a deep-rooted bond and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

"The RCCI leadership strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli brutality in Gaza", they said.

Vice President Fahad Barlas, Former Presidents Najam Rehan and Saqib Rafiq, Secretary Gymkhana Syed Rizwan Mashadi, Former SVP Asim Mahmood Malik, Former Secretary Gymkhana Faisal Aziz Bhatti, EC Member Bilal Maqbool, and other distinguished RCCI members were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

2 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

15 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

15 hours ago
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

15 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

15 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

15 hours ago
 KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated ..

KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat

15 hours ago
 CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unbloc ..

CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project

15 hours ago
 Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’ ..

Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan