Traders Observes Strike To Mourn Killing Of Cloth Merchant

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The traders shut the markets in a part of City taluka here Sunday to mourn and condemn the murder of a trader Muhammad Imran Khatri whose dead body was found from Karachi a day after he went missing from Hyderabad.

The traders of the City College road and adjoining markets observed strike after they heard the news that Khatri's dead body had been found in a gunny sack from Surjani Town, Karachi.

According to Ghulam Muhammad Khatri, father, his son left home on Friday telling that he was going to buy fabrics for his shop.

He told that since early afternoon of Friday Khatri's mobile was found switched off after which they lodged a complaint with City police later that day.

He added that the local police informed him about finding the dead body late on Saturday night.

The police informed that Khatri sustained 3 gunshots and that the dead body's hands and feet were tied and his mouth was closed with a solution tape.

The family said the motive of the murder was not known.

Meanwhile, thousands of local people, traders and representatives of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan attended the funeral of Khatri on the City College road.

