Traders obstruct lockdown enforcement teams, negotiations in progress

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Traders of Muzaffargarh obstructed official teams during their visit to markets and Bazaars for enforcement of smart lockdown here Tuesday prompting administration and police to start talks to persuade traders to respect smart lockdown for prevention of virus infection.

When the teams of district administration and police reached main bazaar Tuesday, traders assembled at Rasheed Halvayee Chowk where they blocked their way and staged a protest demonstration.

District president Anjuman Tajran Syed Ameer Hussain had expressed concerns over lockdown decision Monday last saying it would create financial hardships for them ahead of Eid ul Azha.

It was learnt that district administration and police were engaged in negotiations with the traders to persuade them to close businesses under smart lockdown so that rush or gatherings of the people could be avoided to prevent chances close contact to minimise risk of virus infection. Talks were still in progress.