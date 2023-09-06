Open Menu

Traders Of F-6 Markaz Met CPO Safe City To Discuss Security Improvements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Traders of F-6 Markaz met CPO Safe City to discuss security improvements

The traders of F-6 Markaz met with the Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City/Traffic on Wednesday to discuss ways to improve security in the market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The traders of F-6 Markaz met with the Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City/Traffic on Wednesday to discuss ways to improve security in the market.

The meeting was held at the Safe City Islamabad headquarters and was attended by a delegation of traders led by President F-6 Markaz Traders Association, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed.

Following special instructions from Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), a meeting was convened at Safe City Islamabad, led by CPO Safe City/Traffic and SSP Safe City, engaging local traders from F-6 Markaz, as reported by a public relations officer.

During this meeting, the F-6 Markaz traders articulated their desire for the enhancement of existing surveillance cameras in the market, in collaboration with the technical team of Islamabad Capital Police.

They also sought recommendations for improved parking facilities and traffic management, seeking cooperation from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Police.

CPO Safe City/Traffic assured the traders of Islamabad Capital Police's technical team's collaboration for maintaining the current security infrastructure, with a commitment to enhance camera surveillance.

In addition to these discussions, the traders had the opportunity to tour various police facilities, including the Police Operation Center, Data Hub Unit, E-Challan System, and Emergency Call Center, accompanied by CPO Safe City/Traffic.

The trader delegation commended the professional prowess of Islamabad Capital Police and expressed their gratitude to ICCPO and his team for the fruitful visit

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic Nasir Hub Iftikhar Ahmed Market Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Gypsy girl commits suicide

Gypsy girl commits suicide

4 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum o ..

Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

6 minutes ago
 Arts Council celebrates "Defence Day" with full en ..

Arts Council celebrates "Defence Day" with full enthusiasm

6 minutes ago
 Defence Day observed in DI Khan

Defence Day observed in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 snatchers

Police arrest 3 snatchers

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers C ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers Club

17 minutes ago
Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative for Gulf region

17 minutes ago
 ATC hands over Pervez Elahi to police on two-day p ..

ATC hands over Pervez Elahi to police on two-day physical remand

18 minutes ago
 Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Defence Day

Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Defence Day

6 minutes ago
 10th meeting of SCO Ministers of Justice issues jo ..

10th meeting of SCO Ministers of Justice issues joint statement

11 minutes ago
 Japanese govt delegation convenes with SIFC to dis ..

Japanese govt delegation convenes with SIFC to discuss investment perspectives

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad police act swiftly to reunite missing bo ..

Islamabad police act swiftly to reunite missing boy with family

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan