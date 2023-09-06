Traders of F-6 Markaz met CPO Safe City to discuss security improvements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The traders of F-6 Markaz met with the Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City/Traffic on Wednesday to discuss ways to improve security in the market.

The meeting was held at the Safe City Islamabad headquarters and was attended by a delegation of traders led by President F-6 Markaz Traders Association, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed.

Following special instructions from Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), a meeting was convened at Safe City Islamabad, led by CPO Safe City/Traffic and SSP Safe City, engaging local traders from F-6 Markaz, as reported by a public relations officer.

During this meeting, the F-6 Markaz traders articulated their desire for the enhancement of existing surveillance cameras in the market, in collaboration with the technical team of Islamabad Capital Police.

They also sought recommendations for improved parking facilities and traffic management, seeking cooperation from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Police.

CPO Safe City/Traffic assured the traders of Islamabad Capital Police's technical team's collaboration for maintaining the current security infrastructure, with a commitment to enhance camera surveillance.

In addition to these discussions, the traders had the opportunity to tour various police facilities, including the Police Operation Center, Data Hub Unit, E-Challan System, and Emergency Call Center, accompanied by CPO Safe City/Traffic.

The trader delegation commended the professional prowess of Islamabad Capital Police and expressed their gratitude to ICCPO and his team for the fruitful visit