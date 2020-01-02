Traders of Miranshah compensated for losses during military operations: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Communication Murad Saeed Thursday said the government had compensated the traders of Miranshah in North Waziristan for their losses during the military operations against terrorism.

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly, he said, "When we were in opposition the traders of Waziristan protested in Islamabad and they were demanding compensation for their goods lost in the military operations." He said people of merged districts had given sacrifices during the military operations and it was the basic right of people that their livelihoods should have been restored after the military operations were conducted.

The minister said the government would resolve the problem of locust attacks in various districts of Sindh.

MNA Yousaf Talpur had raised the issue of locust attacks while MNA Mohsin Dawar told the House that the shopkeepers of Miranshah bazaar were still awaiting compensation.

Maulana Chitrali said some people were misusing Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), adding women should be given the facility to get the BISP income support through card, banks or post offices for their convenience.

MNA Sher Akbar thanked the government and prime minister for bringing back Pakistanis stranded in Malaysia.

He also asked the government to sign dual nationality agreement with Malaysia.

MNA Khurram Dastgir called on the government to take more steps to mitigate the sufferings of Kashmiris who were under curfew by India.

Responding to the point of orders, Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed the industries and food ministries to take steps so that sugarcane farmers could get the right price for their produce.

He said a special plane was sent to Malaysia and a number of Pakistanis were released from jail and were flown back to Pakistan.

He assured that the government would take steps to resolve issues of Pakistanis living in Malaysia.

He said for the first time in 54 years, the issue of Kashmir was raised at the United Nations Security Council.

He said during the tenure of the previous government, the atrocities of India were not brought in the limelight when Kashmiri youth were losing eyesight due to pellet guns and were getting killed.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif had spent 257 days and Rs 850 million during his foreign trips.

He said when Pakistan suffered 80,000 lives in the war against terrorism, the outside world was still insisting that Pakistan should do more.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan advocated the case of Kashmir and islam during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fascist and extremist and India had made life of Muslims miserable. He predicted India would fall apart and said the economy of India was going down.

Murad urged the nation to get united for the cause of Kashmir.

As the proceeding moved ahead, Mehr Irshad Ahmed Khan asked the government to restore the stop of Mehr train that goes to Golra railway station in Islamabad.

MNA Rao Ajmal Khan said 70 percent of parliamentarians belong to agriculture sector and they should stress on creating employment for the rural population.

He said better seeds of cotton should be imported as the present seeds used in cotton growing areas were now less resistant to disease.

Dr Darshan Lal demanded that investigation should be held in the cases of incidents of rape and murder of girls in Sindh.

Ghulam Muhammad Lali said action should be taken against the sugar mill mafia because of which farmers were suffering and they could not get suitable price for their sugarcane.

Chairman Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon presented the report of the Standing Committee on the amendment in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan could not present the bill to validate the rules for regulating the competitive examination conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission because of lack of quorum.