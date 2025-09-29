Traders Offer Foods To Flood Victims On Daily Basis
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM
The Chamber of Small Traders Multan is providing daily food relief to flood victims in Jalalpur Pirwala
Relief teams led by Deputy General Secretary Shafqat Raza Malik delivered food packs by boats to 500–1000 people in areas including Nooraja Bhutta, Gajju Morr, Basti Kumharan, Mouza Kano, and Bahadur Pur.
Chamber of Small Traders Jalalpur Pirwala President Khawaja Sajjad joined the distribution along with SHO Jalalpur Pirwala. Victims thanked the Chamber for timely assistance.
President Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui said the Chamber is committed to social welfare and will continue efforts until rehabilitation.
