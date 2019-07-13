Traders open shop, business activities resume

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Traders opened their shops in the evening after observing a partial strike and routine business activities resumed in bazaars.

A good number of traders at DMA, namely Sohail, Aslam, Nadeem, Shiekh Javed and others, while talking to APP, said that they could not survive by closing their shops, adding that they were already facing problems.

They said the government should sit with traders and evolve a balanced way so that traders could continue their business activities.

Similarly, traders in cantonment area also opened their shops.

The traders opened their shops at Chowk Kumharanwala, Gulashan Market, Gardezi market, Mumtazabad, MDA Chowk, Chowk Katchehry, Fawara Chowk, Shaheem Market, Chowk Bahadarpur, Sehwra Chowk, Pul Bararan, New Multan, Sameejabad, Bohar gate, Chowk Shaheedan, Railway Road, Chungi Number 14, Chungi Number 9 and some other areas.