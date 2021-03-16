UrduPoint.com
Traders Oppose Turning University Campus Into Public Park.

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Traders oppose turning University campus into Public Park.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Traders in AJK's capital Muzaffarabad on Tuesday opposed government's decision to shift University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) campus from the heart of the city to outside and turned the place into a public park.

"Markazi Anjuman-e- Tajran" a representative organization of the traders asked the government to withdraw the decision and keep some of the teaching departments in the city campus rather shifting completely to a newly constructed building of the university outside of the city.

Chairman of the organization Shukat Nawaz Mir and other office barer while addressing a press conference here at central press club said that the decision would harm their business badly besides creating difficulties for the students.

They cautioned that trader's community will strongly oppose the step being taken by the government with the help of masses and students as the decision was against the will of the citizens of Muzaffarabad damaging their business and educational interests.

They demanded the government to increase the faculties and departments in the university with the passage of time and keep some departments in the city campus for the benefit of the students as well as citizens and traders.

They apprehended that the decision might benefit land mafia as according to themexamples exist when land of educational institutions were grabbed by these mafias and warned the government of serious agitation against the decision.

