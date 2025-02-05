Open Menu

Traders Organises Massive Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Traders organises massive Kashmir Solidarity Rally

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A grand rally was held in Sukkur to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people here on Wednesday, led by Sukkur Small Traders President and Sukkur Development Alliance Chairman Haji Muhammad Javed Memon. Participants chanted slogans, including "Kashmir will become Pakistan" and "We stand with Kashmiri Muslims.

"

The rally was attended by various leaders, including Haji Ghulam Shabir Bhutto, Muhammad Aamir Farooq, and Allama Noor Ahmed Qasmi. Speakers condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir and demanded freedom for the Kashmiri people.

Haji Muhammad Javed Memon and other leaders emphasized that Pakistan will always support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, as stated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who referred to Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein."

