Traders Organises Massive Kashmir Solidarity Rally
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A grand rally was held in Sukkur to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people here on Wednesday, led by Sukkur Small Traders President and Sukkur Development Alliance Chairman Haji Muhammad Javed Memon. Participants chanted slogans, including "Kashmir will become Pakistan" and "We stand with Kashmiri Muslims.
"
The rally was attended by various leaders, including Haji Ghulam Shabir Bhutto, Muhammad Aamir Farooq, and Allama Noor Ahmed Qasmi. Speakers condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir and demanded freedom for the Kashmiri people.
Haji Muhammad Javed Memon and other leaders emphasized that Pakistan will always support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, as stated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who referred to Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein."
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traders organises massive Kashmir Solidarity Rally5 minutes ago
-
Increasing force efficiency, welfare of personnel top priority: IG Rizvi5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal, Kundi meets in US5 minutes ago
-
DC visits different areas of Nawabshah, review performance of Polio teams5 minutes ago
-
Railway Police deny allegations of facilitating ticketless travel5 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh visits constituency, offers condolences15 minutes ago
-
PAC organized rally to mark Kashmir solidarity day15 minutes ago
-
Romina Khurshid reaffirms strong support for Kashmir’s struggle on solidarity day15 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman inspects Jinnah Avenue Interchange project, emphasizes timely completion15 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed15 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan holds open court in Sangi15 minutes ago
-
Sukkur observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with rally and resolutions15 minutes ago