Traders organization held Kashmir solidarity rally

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Insaf Traders Organization on Friday held a rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris and condemned the brutalities of Indian forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Insaf Traders Organization , Sahaid Khan led the walk in which large of businessmen, shopkeepers and people participated.

They were carrying Pakistani and Kashmir flags and were raising slogans in support of Kashmiris freedom struggle from Indian occupation.

They were carrying banners, inscribed with slogans against Indian cruelties and human rights violations.

While addressing the participants trade union speakers speakers said the Pakistani government and people stand firm with the cause of the people of the occupied Azad Jamuand Kashmir and will continue political , diplomatic and moral support of Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination as par UN resolutions.

Shahid Khan said that traders have gathered in large number to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and to condemn brutalities of Indian forces on innocent citizen in the occupied land.

He urged the international community to take serious notice of human rights violations and play it's role to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir.