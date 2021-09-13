Traders organize awareness creating walk against 'Ice Drug'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frontier Printers & Publishers Association organized a walk to create awareness against 'Ice Drug' in the city here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Frontier Printers & Publishers Association organized a walk to create awareness against 'Ice Drug' in the city here on Monday.

Besides, President of the Frontier Printers and Publishers Association, Zafar Khattak, DSP City Haji Inayat, SHO Police Station Khan Raziq Shaheed, Waris Khan a large number of the printers & publishers and workers of the printing presses also participated in the walk.

The walk began from Press Market, Mohallah Jangi and culminated at Monument of Martyrs (Yadgar-e-Shuhada), Kissa Khwani Bazaar.

Addressing the participants of the walk, President, Frontier Printers & Publishers Association, Zafar Khattak said that ice drug has become cancer for the society and urged upon all segments of the society to play its due role in its prevention.

He offered full cooperation to police in the arrest of the menace of drug.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP City-1, Haji Inayat said that taking ice drug and its sale and purchase is a crime and stern penalties have been fixed for it under the law.

He warned all those involved in the illegal practice to change their behavior, otherwise, law will take its own course against them. He added that local notables should also play their due role in this regard.