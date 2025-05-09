RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan armed forces have delivered such a crushing blow to the enemy that the 'deceitful Hindus' will remember it forever. The brave and courageous pilots of the Pakistan Air Force destroyed the Indian Rafale jet, maintaining their skills. Victory and success are the destiny of the Pakistan Army because the entire nation stands with them in prayer.

These thoughts were expressed by Anjum Parvez Bhatti, the head of the 'Tajir Ittefaq Insaf Group', while addressing the "Pak Army Zindabad Rally" organized in Raja Bazaar.

A large number of volunteers from the social and welfare organizations Civil Defense, led by their in-charge Zeeshan, also joined the rally.

The rally marched from the eastern side of Raja Bazaar, circled the entire market, and concluded at Fawara Chowk.

Throughout the rally, participants chanted passionate slogans such as "Long live the Pakistan Army," "Pakistan Army, march forward," "We stand with you," "We will come, we will cross," and "We will break India into pieces.

"

A significant number of traders, social and religious figures, and other business community members participated in the rally.

The rally was also addressed by District Khateeb Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Patron-in-Chief Haji Karam Ilahi, Muazzam Mughal, Amir Bashir Butt, and Peoples Party leader Naseer Mir Afzal Khan.

Anjum Parvez Bhatti praised the traders for their enthusiastic participation and commended their national spirit in making the rally a success.

"We have complete confidence in our Pakistan Army that they will once again bring those who dare to look at our country with evil intentions to their deserved end."

He added that the whole nation stands like an iron wall with their brave armed forces