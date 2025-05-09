Traders Pay Tribute To County's Valour Defence Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan armed forces have delivered such a crushing blow to the enemy that the 'deceitful Hindus' will remember it forever. The brave and courageous pilots of the Pakistan Air Force destroyed the Indian Rafale jet, maintaining their skills. Victory and success are the destiny of the Pakistan Army because the entire nation stands with them in prayer.
These thoughts were expressed by Anjum Parvez Bhatti, the head of the 'Tajir Ittefaq Insaf Group', while addressing the "Pak Army Zindabad Rally" organized in Raja Bazaar.
A large number of volunteers from the social and welfare organizations Civil Defense, led by their in-charge Zeeshan, also joined the rally.
The rally marched from the eastern side of Raja Bazaar, circled the entire market, and concluded at Fawara Chowk.
Throughout the rally, participants chanted passionate slogans such as "Long live the Pakistan Army," "Pakistan Army, march forward," "We stand with you," "We will come, we will cross," and "We will break India into pieces.
"
A significant number of traders, social and religious figures, and other business community members participated in the rally.
The rally was also addressed by District Khateeb Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Patron-in-Chief Haji Karam Ilahi, Muazzam Mughal, Amir Bashir Butt, and Peoples Party leader Naseer Mir Afzal Khan.
Anjum Parvez Bhatti praised the traders for their enthusiastic participation and commended their national spirit in making the rally a success.
"We have complete confidence in our Pakistan Army that they will once again bring those who dare to look at our country with evil intentions to their deserved end."
He added that the whole nation stands like an iron wall with their brave armed forces
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCU holds solidarity rally in support of Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
Nelson assures full support of Christian community to Pakistan armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses concern over rising Thalassemia cases6 minutes ago
-
SRSO distributed 43 productive assets to ultra-poor families in Kashmore6 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to resolve traffic issues in Tank6 minutes ago
-
Traders pay tribute to county's valour defence forces6 minutes ago
-
Refresher training session held for Rescue 1122 staff6 minutes ago
-
Traders pay tribute to country's valour defence forces6 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 6 others injured in traffic collision16 minutes ago
-
BISE Larkana HSC-I -I & II annual exams -2025 under way16 minutes ago
-
SBBU organized seminar on NLP promotion and preservation of Sindhi Language16 minutes ago
-
Teacher arrested for blackmailing schoolgirl26 minutes ago