Open Menu

Traders Pay Tribute To County's Valour Defence Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Traders pay tribute to county's valour defence forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan armed forces have delivered such a crushing blow to the enemy that the 'deceitful Hindus' will remember it forever. The brave and courageous pilots of the Pakistan Air Force destroyed the Indian Rafale jet, maintaining their skills. Victory and success are the destiny of the Pakistan Army because the entire nation stands with them in prayer.

These thoughts were expressed by Anjum Parvez Bhatti, the head of the 'Tajir Ittefaq Insaf Group', while addressing the "Pak Army Zindabad Rally" organized in Raja Bazaar.

A large number of volunteers from the social and welfare organizations Civil Defense, led by their in-charge Zeeshan, also joined the rally.

The rally marched from the eastern side of Raja Bazaar, circled the entire market, and concluded at Fawara Chowk.

Throughout the rally, participants chanted passionate slogans such as "Long live the Pakistan Army," "Pakistan Army, march forward," "We stand with you," "We will come, we will cross," and "We will break India into pieces.

"

A significant number of traders, social and religious figures, and other business community members participated in the rally.

The rally was also addressed by District Khateeb Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Patron-in-Chief Haji Karam Ilahi, Muazzam Mughal, Amir Bashir Butt, and Peoples Party leader Naseer Mir Afzal Khan.

Anjum Parvez Bhatti praised the traders for their enthusiastic participation and commended their national spirit in making the rally a success.

"We have complete confidence in our Pakistan Army that they will once again bring those who dare to look at our country with evil intentions to their deserved end."

He added that the whole nation stands like an iron wall with their brave armed forces

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

8 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

17 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

17 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

17 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

17 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

17 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

17 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan