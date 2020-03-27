UrduPoint.com
Traders, Philanthropists Urged To Ensure Provision Of Ration To Poor People

Traders, philanthropists urged to ensure provision of ration to poor people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The member Sindh Assembly and district focal person for combating coronavirus in Hyderabad, Sharjeel Inaam Memon has appealed the business community, philanthropists and social organizations to help poor people and ensure provision of ration during lockdown situation.

He said this while chairing a meeting with representatives of business community, social activists and philanthropists here at Shahbaz Hall on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, and concerned officers also attended the meeting.

Addressing at the meeting, DC underlined the need of providing ration to poor people particularly wage earners through DC Hyderabad office during lockdown.

She said Sindh government was also helping poor people.

Sharjeel Memon appealed the representatives of business community to cooperate with the district administration and sell food items on wholesale rate to district administration so that poor people could be provided ration.

The representatives of business community assured that if transport problem resolved they would assist district administration in this regard.

Sharjeel Memon also assured them for resolution of transportation problem on priority basis. He advised businessmen to ensure precautionary measures at marts and shops so that spread of Coronavirus could be contained.

