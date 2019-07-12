Traders pledge to observe shutter down strike today against taxes

(@imziishan)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) The traders' community has once again pledged to observe thecountrywide shutter down strike on Saturday (today) from Karachi to Khyberand Kashmir to Gawadar in protest of unfair taxes imposed by the federalgovernment in Budget 2019-20.This was announced by the APAT central general secretary Naeem Mir whileaddressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Friday.Flanked by leaders of different markets including, Amjad Ch, Waqar AhmedMian, Haji Hanif, Malik Amanat, Sohail Mehmood Butt Imran Bashir, SheikhIrfan Iqbal, Mian Tahir Subhani, Malik Farooq Hafiz, Agha Zulfiqar, SyedAzmat Shah and Malik Kaleem,he said that the traders would not negotiate with the government till thewithdrawal of unfair taxes, lamenting the government was trying to dividethe business community instead of resolving their issues.He claimed that Qaumi Tajir Ittehad, Lahore Businessmen Front of LCCI, AllPakistan Truck Trawla Owners Association, Jewelers Association, AutoDealers Association and all other trade bodies of the city are also goingto joint this countrywide shutter down strike.

He said that imposition of unjustified 17 percent sales tax, turn over taxand CNIC-based invoicing system had made it impossible for the community torun the businesses.

He warned the government of strike for indefiniteperiod if the said taxes and conditions were not withdrawn by July 13.He said that FBR was not ready to listen to the traders due to whichtrading community was worried while people were also facing huge inflation.He demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan in consultation with tradersshould announce forthwith amendments in budget, otherwise traders would gofor complete shutter down for a long period.Lahore Businessmen Front chairman Amjad Ch, on this occasion, said thatbusinessmen reject this budget made by bureaucracy on the instructions ofInternational Monetary Fund.Other traders were of the view that without bringing any reforms in FBR,government has handed over budget matters to the IMF.